BBNaija Level Up star, Hermes, trended online over his outfit to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie premiere

The reality star tried to honour late actor, Chadwick Boseman with a message on his cape but the film star’s name was misspelled

Photos of Hermes’ cape went viral and Nigerians dragged him and Tiannah as they asked who ‘Chad Boswick’ is

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever African premiere has come and gone but not without leaving Nigerians with a lot to talk about.

The event which took place in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 6, 2022, was graced by top stars from the movie.

Nigerian celebrities in their usual fashion also attended the premiere in over-the-top outfits and one of them is currently trending on social media.

Many drag Toyin Lawani over Hermes' cape showing Chadwick Boseman's name misspelled as Chad Boswick at Black Panther movie premiere. Photos: @hermesiyele

BBNaija Level Up star, Hermes, was one of the celebs to rock statement outfits at the Black Panther premiere and his ‘dress’ had a cape with a message dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman.

However, Hermes’ cape soon became a topic of discussion after it was discovered that the message on it had greatly misspelled the late actor’s name.

The message on it read:

“RIP Chad Boswick.”

The late actor’s name was Chadwick Boseman and Hermes’ cape left many internet users wondering who “Chad Boswick” was supposed to be.

Hermes’ outfit was also made by top Nigerian fashion designer and self-styled King of Fashion, Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah.

See the photo below:

Nigerians ask questions as Hermes rocks cape with ‘Chad Boswick’ instead of Chadwick Boseman

Soon after photos of Hermes’ Black Panther premiere outfit made the rounds, a number of internet users had a field day pulling it apart. Read some of their hilarious comments below:

