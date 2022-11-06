Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong'o has left Nigerian fans excited after announcing her arrival in Nigeria

The Kenya/Mexican filmstar arrived in the country alongside some of her co-stars for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A while ago, actress Letitia Wright paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman at the official premiere of the film

Ahead of the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast of the Marvel Comics film have arrived in Nigeria.

Lupita Nyong'o who plays the character, Nakia, took to her Instagram page to announce that she was in the country.

Photos of the Black Panther cast. Credit: @lupitanyongo

Source: Instagram

Responding to a fan's question about when she intended to visit Nigeria, she made a video of herself in the country and shared moments from an event about the film.

In the video, the ebony actress is seen posing with her co-stars including Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"Nigeria, How you dey?! #Lagos #WakandaForever #blackpanther"

Check out the video below:

Black Panther: Actress Letitia Wright pays tribute to on-screen brother late Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright wore an outfit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie's premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it seems to be in honour of her late co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

The 28-year-old actress donned a black Alexander McQueen suit trimmed with chunky, clear stones dripping down from the shoulders.

The ensemble bears a striking resemblance to the outfit Boseman wore to the 2018 Academy Awards.

