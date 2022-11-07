Popular American actress, Letitia Wright, was present in Nigeria for the premiere of the new Black Panther movie

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premier recently held in Lagos, Nigeria, and top stars from the movie graced the occasion.

The movie’s lead actress, Letitia Wright, was also one of those present in Lagos for the event.

Letitia however had an interesting encounter with a Nigerian reporter who did not seem to know who she was.

Nigerian reporter asks Black Panther lead actress Letitia Wright for her name at movie premiere. Photos: @_the_amazon, @letitiawright

In a video making the rounds, Letitia was seen answering questions from newsmen on the black carpet when an NTA reporter asked for her name.

In the trending clip, the reporter said to Letitia:

“What’s your name again?”

To that, the Hollywood star expressed her surprise at the question and even repeated it to be sure she heard correctly.

Letitia replied:

“What’s my name? My name is Letitia Wright and I play Princess Shuri”.

See the video below:

Fans react to embarrassing moment between Nigerian reporter and Letitia Wright

The video soon made the rounds on social media and drew a series of reactions. Read some of them below:

teremaster:

"Na only NTA fit do this"

obinwanne01:

"Awwww she's so calm. If na me I fit knod you "

owolawitola:

"Una no see say na NTA. Why are you shocked "

theememene:

"It’s NTA. What did you expect? People that are still in 1960"

rosythrone:

"She was like "Shay you dey whine me niiii""

akogwumirabel:

"Na the security wey allow NTA presenter enter we go blame. Na only argungu fishing festival NTA dey suppose to dey attend."

gideon_omore:

"It’s a fair and a pro question to ask and it’s good she responded well❤️"

chioma_adekunle_hassani_obong_:

"But wait o is it a problem for not knowing are name? I don’t know her name either."

__thedaniel.o:

"NTA steady disgracing us."

Nigerian celebs at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Lagos

When it comes to costume-themed events, best believe that Nigerian stars will never fail to represent.

The premiere for Black Panther's sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, recently took place on Sunday, November 6, and several stars were in attendance.

Some celebs who stood out with their outfit to the event includes Allysyn, Sheggz, Sharon Ooja and more.

