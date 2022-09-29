A video of Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy's, encounter with a concert-goer during his performance has sparked hilarious reactions online

In the video, the singer dipped his hand in his pocket and refunded a guy who wasn't vibing along to his music and ordered him to leave

He singled out the guy and told him to go to the church instead if he just wished to be in the front and not participate

Music superstar, Burna Boy got people talking after a video of him challenging one of the people who attended his concert.

The several hits maker stopped during his performance to single out a guy who wasn't participating as he entertained the crowd.

Burna Boy refunds fan during performance. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

He gave him a refund of the money he used to buy a ticket and ordered him to leave or go to the back as he wants, just his passionate fans in the front row.

Burna Boy spoke in annoyance as he addressed the non-participating fan, according to him:

"Why are you here carry" this guy comot for my front you can go to the back though you can't stay in the front. The front is strictly for my die-hard Burna Boy fans

Everyone that sings my song, my blood, my tears I do this from the bottom of my heart, I didn't come here to play if you want to do a fashion parade or just be looking at me at the front, just got= to the church Your face is not encouraging me."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Burna Boy refunding a fan at a concert.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Vrahamos:

"Omo. Una go pursue me tire be that ooo. I no sabi lyrics ooo."

Rukkylicious:

"Artists feed off the crowd’s energy, nice one."

Orente_x:

"Me to my enemies this remaining months in 2022- Oya take this money goan rent house else vacate my life."

Victoriah9447:

"Burna is one real artist, he doesn't care about the media."

Fertility_matterz:

"He wasn’t informed . Odogwu no dey tolerate nonsense."

Source: Legit.ng