Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once again been dragged by his former personal assistant, Oye Kyme

The Ivorian young lady took to social media to make suggestive claims about her getting ‘more than cosy’ with her former boss

According to Oye, Bobrisky is very good in bed, and she also advised him to stop behaving like a girl

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky’s former personal assistant, Oye Kyme, has focused her social media attention on her ex-boss for the umpteenth time.

The lady took to her Instagram stories to reminisce on her time with the crossdresser before they fell out. She hinted at a ‘cosy’ relationship between them.

In one of her posts, Oye suggested that Bobrisky was only pretending with his feminine ways and noted that he is good in the other room. She also advised him to stop acting like a girl.

Bobrisky's former PA Oye claims he is good in the other room. Photos: @oye.kyme

Part of her caption reads:

“You are so good in bed. I don’t know why you are still doing like a girl.”

In another post, Oye made more claims about the crossdresser touching her bosoms and noted that she missed it.

See screenshots of her post below:

Nigerians react to Oye Kyme’s suggestions about Bobrisky

A number of internet users had a lot to say about the crossdresser’s former PA’s post. Some of them claimed she was only looking for attention. Read some of their comments below:

Oke_special:

“She wants to be relevant by force.”

Tolukuks:

“Bob really met his match.”

Gidi_gada:

“Any time this one wants to trend, she mentions bobrisky. Trust Naija blogs na, they always fall for it.”

Pappykaybee:

“This one na Season Film, e no dey Finish.”

I_am_vivianne:

“They do anything for clout !!”

Zehmee:

“Bob's nemesis. In his life next life he would run away from a PA”

Francisco_briannar:

“Another banger.”

orewabeautyshop:

“This is clout.”

Livia_hillz:

“This girl na bob karma.”

Takeoversclothings:

“Seeking for relevance again, wants to trend by all means.”

Source: Legit.ng