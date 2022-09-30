Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, sparked hilarious reactions online when he addressed some of his fans during an Instagram live session

The socialite declared that he was not forcing anyone to draw a tattoo of his name or face on their bodies

Bobrisky called out a fan who joined the trend then because others have been getting free money and iPhones and he wanted same

Effeminate celebrity, Bobrisky, went on Instagram live to address people who used to tattoo his name or face on their bodies.

Bobrisky specially called out a young man who did the act and went ahead to troll him for not giving him money and bombarding his DM.

Bobrisky addresses people tattooing his name. Credit: @bobrisky222 @citilifeng

Source: Instagram

The socialite insisted that tattooing his name on their bodies is not by force. He noted that people are doing it because of the first set of fans who got N1 million and iPhones as compensation for the act.

He called out this particular one who got around N400-N500k and still went ahead to insult him in the DM and via blog because he was expecting more.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Bobrisky's video. Some of them are stunned by his use of English and accent.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Layo_blackzbeauty:

"It’s the accent for me."

Shelly_d_official:

"Bob rest, you fit dash person 1 million!! If I hear."

Diana_je77:

"I can't even think of taking a tattoo for my mom, but dude took one for his fellow man like for real But according to him, he drew it for a she."

Thereal.emdy:

"Make Bob just help the guy Abeg. Ah! How person go thin like this. God Abeg ooo."

Vinedeviper:

"Your professor is not doing well accent werey."

Queen_belle_sings:

"I would’ve said you was encouraging it but they are adults so! Toh!"

Man who got tattoo of Bobrisky falls sick

A young man, Lord Casted, who went viral with his mother in 2021 for getting a tattoo of Bobrisky on his arm has resurfaced.

In a new video, the young man who looked like a skeleton of his former self cried out in pain over an illness.

Lord Casted pleaded with Nigerians to help him beg Bobrisky for forgiveness and noted that he fell seriously ill because of the tattoo

Source: Legit.ng