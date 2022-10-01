Justin Dean, ex-hubby of US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has finally opened up about his new relationship

The medical doctor had an Instagram question and answer session that saw him engaging with some curious followers

When asked why he swiftly moved on from Obidi, the doctor submitted that people only live once and social media users received his response with mixed reactions

US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean, is trending on social media at the moment after confirming that he is in a new relationship.

Justin during a recent Instagram question and answer session gave his followers an opportunity to satisfy their curiosity.

Korra Obidi's ex-husband on why he's dating new woman. Photo: @korraobidi/@drjustindean

When asked if he is truly back to dating, the doctor answered in the affirmative. Another follower proceeded to ask why he was so quick to move on from his former wife.

“You only live once,” Obidi’s ex-husband wrote in response to the individual.

See screenshots below:

Social media users react

megamarketingsolution said:

"Why does he have to wait a yr when he is not a widower. Body no he wood na."

obidozo_ifedinma said:

"A lot of people think the best way to get over separation is by jumping into another relationship. They can't stand being single."

hairoven said:

"Life goes on with or without you. Be good, do good and reply solely on GOD."

topman_tech said:

"These people ehn. So childish. Always coming online to talk about their lives to people that do not care lol."

rxn_xnx said:

"E still dey pain this guy ."

iamkingdinero2 said:

"Make this one and him w!fe just get out follow September go , we can’t deal with this rubb!sh this October."

__amaluci said:

"The last time i checked Korra and kids are doing great, I doubt if she cares. Carry your hand scatter your family out of what again? Mr doctor chiropractor go back to work. Get busy making money and take care of your philandering lifestyle."

Korra Obidi buys new car

Meanwhile, things seem to be looking up for Korra Obidi as she bought herself a new car.

The single mother of two, who has been battling a tough separation from her estranged husband, Justin Dean, took to her page to share the good news about her car.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the talented dancer posted a video of herself dancing around her SUV.

