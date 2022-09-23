Singer Portable is currently in Egypt and in his usual fashion he has kept fans and followers updated about his activities in the country

The Zazu hitmaker shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he gifted an alms beggar N1000 Nigerian currency

Some indigenes encouraged the old man to collect the cash gift before he walked away, and netizens had different things to say

Controversial singer Portable may be known for stirring drama but the rising star surely knows how to show love when he is on the streets.

The Zazu hitmaker is currently in Egypt and just like he does when storms neighbourhoods in Lagos, he decided to bless an old alms beggar.

In a video shared on Instagram, Portable was captured alongside some friends when he spotted the alms beggar.

He reached for his bag and shared his intention to give the man N1000 while assuring his friend that the man would collect the money.

The singer proceeded to call on the man and handed the N1000 note to him. The beggar appeared slightly confused until some indigenes explained the currency that was given to him.

He appreciated Portable’s kind gesture and quickly walked away. Sharing the post, he wrote:

"Who go help you no go stress you ."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

lickymlicky said:

"The man go need throway the money laslas cus that physical note no useful out there."

fearless_bwc said:

house_of_makanaki ss dis one nah to go change ham na. Stress."

house_of_makanaki said:

"Why you Dey stress this man nahun our king ."

t_silver_24 said:

"But you don stress this man like this oo ."

iamdx2 said:

"The begger no value our money oo ..he hold am like what is this?"

iam_vicsly said:

"Make d baba just trowe the money cos money wey e go use transport go change the money pass the 1k."

