An old video of singer Davido and international show promoter, Kogbagidi, has made it back to the online community

In the video, Davido was captured repeatedly slapping the promoter on the head while he simply laughed it off

Some social media users who reacted commented on Davido’s playful nature while others said he was only able to do that because of his wealthy status

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido is known to be playful among friends and this was the case in an old video recorded with international show promoter, Kogbagidi.

The short video recently made its way back to the online community and it captured the singer and promoter spending time together.

Davido repeatedly slaps Kogbagidi on the head in old video, Photo: @kogbagidi

Davido was seen repeatedly slapping Kogbagidi on the head while the promoter simply laughed the singer’s actions off.

Social media users react

imvictoriachris said:

"Just have money in life sha na me know wetin I don see."

vstarma said:

"Davido too dey play ."

iam_juliusflourish said:

"Nawa lack of money make slap tune to foreplay for senior man head."

explorefeelingss said:

"Rudely slapping another man’s head on camera ☹️."

holla_bobby_kay said:

"Davido go just Dey Laugh for wherever he’s now saying this in his mind “ Mo gba ori werey."

misschidel said:

"Just because of money nd fame ehanyways let’s believe say na cruise."

prodbykelvin said:

"See as dem dey tap person we talk say e no dey collect agidi ."

forgekizito said:

"If na poor man dey follow you play like that you go don break bottle but rich man dey wire you slap you dey video am dey laff God abeg oo."

