Singer Portable has issued a public apology to colleague, Davido, weeks after shading him on social media amid the Osun state governorship election

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a powerful monarch commanded the Zazu hitmaker to apologize

Portable made it clear that he has no bad blood against the singer and was only in Osun state to execute a job he had been paid for

Controversial singer Portable has retracted his words and issued a public apology to colleague, Davido, weeks after throwing jabs at him on social media.

Recall that the Zazu crooner had shaded Davido amid the governorship election in Osun state where he was fully present to show support for the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Portable apologizes to Davido. Photo: @davido/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Weeks after the drama, the singer who was recently conferred a chieftaincy title by the Onitigbo of Tigbo was made to apologize to Davido.

The powerful monarch who addressed Portable during a gathering in a church instructed the singer to apologize and forget whatever may have played out between them during the election period.

Portable wasted no time in listening to the monarch as he made it clear that he harbours no bad blood towards the 30BG musician.

According to the rising star, he was only in Osun to execute a job he was contracted for and nothing more.

Portable then went on to publicly tender his sincere apology to Davido and the entire 30BG fan club.

Watch video below:

Social media users react

@stan_1i27 said:

"I think davido will never want to meet this guy again ."

@afolabiolusola2 said:

"Davido is not older than portable oooo."

@Smart3O said:

"See as he Dey talk davido Omo."

@Bekee_chetanna said:

"This guy na better clown and I wonder how a kabiyesi would turn a circus for him."

