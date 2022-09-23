Skit maker Mr Funny aka Sabinus has shared an exciting update with his fans and followers in the online community

The humour merchant finally made it down to London and he was seen walking around the streets in his signature blue jacket, blacks trousers and shoes

Many flooded the comment sections with hilarious reactions while wondering how he managed to come along with his outfits

Much-loved skit maker, Mr Funny aka Investor Sabinus, has been heartily congratulated by fans and supporters following an update shared with them.

The skit maker who had earlier talked about his pleasant airport experience in Dubai finally made it down to London ahead of his show.

Sabinus lands in London. Photo: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Without wasting time, the skit maker stormed the streets of London in his signature blue jacket and shirt, black trousers and pair of black shoes.

A video shared captured him walking with no clear destination in mind. Sharing the clip, he wrote:

“Oga Sabinus Don Arrive London Make I Find Where I Fit See Small Trouble.”

See his post below:

Social media users react

mariselle4 said:

"Looking for who to greet “Broda Gudafunoon , how’s is da family “?"

lorrdsky said:

"They didn’t seize this shoe at the airport? ."

victoranichebe said:

"Modern-day Osuofia in London what should this movie be called? "

manlikescoop said:

"How did u manage to come with this costume I need write immigration ."

kunleremiofficial said:

"Chaiii sabinus don go London. dem go arrest am oo."

big_williams__ said:

"U still carry this ur shoe go London ."

cmetu said:

" this man is just naturally funny, mere looking at him you already laughing just like Mr Ibu ."

