Nollywood actor Yul Edochie in an emotional message, speaks very highly of his famous parents and how much they mean to him

The movie star wrote on his page that whatever success he might have achieved today, he could only have surmounted them because of his parents

He revealed that nothing gives him much more joy than when he speaks or spends precious moments with his mum and dad.

Son of legendary actor and a thespian himself, Yul Edochie speaks about his parent in a recent message and how much they mean to him.

Yul, the last son of famous Nollywood living legend Pete Edochie, has said the joy he feels whenever he spends time with his parents and gets to speak with them is unbridled.

Yul Edochie celebrates his legendary father and his mum for all the sacrifices they made to help get him to where he is today. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actor also went on to credit his parents for being the ones responsible for him turning out to be a success.

He further prayed for them, wishing them more blessings, good health and long life.

See some of the reactions the post generates below:

@njuliet89:

"But during ur old age sir, it would be two wives beside u not only one which can never be as unique as this ur parent pictures."

@Imoh Regina Oluchi:

"God bless them and give them more grace to live in good health."

@Nkeiruka E Chidebe:

"Waw! What an amazing couple even at old age. May God's blessings keep abounding for u both, Amen."

@radiogad:

"Parents are priceless."

@Prudence Natty Smith:

"All this time I thought Rita edochie is your mom."

Fans react as Yul Edochie brags about supporting 1st wife May's foundation launch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie has taken to social media to let people know that he is proud of how his wife is helping the less privileged in society.

On her birthday, the actor's first wife, May, launched her foundation, and from the video shared on Yul Edochie's page, he stopped by to show his support.

The filmmaker was seen beside May as a couple of ladies wearing the foundations' vest surrounded them with food items to be given out displayed on the table.

