Yul Edochie's first wife May clocked a new age recently and she decided to launch her foundation on the same day

Yul shared a video from the event and proudly declared that he stopped by to support his wife's noble cause

While some people prised the actor for supporting his wife, others noticed that May didn't look too comfortable with him around

Yul Edochie has taken to social media to let people know that he is proud of how his wife is helping the less privileged in the society.

On her birthday, the actor's fist wife May launched her foundation and from the video shared on Yul Edochie's page, he stopped by to show his support.

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's video at May's foundation launch Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker was seen beside May as a couple of ladies wearing the foundations' vest surrounded them with food items to be given out displayed on the table.

"At the official launch of May's Oasis Foundation by my wife @mayyuledochie. I stopped by to support the good work they're doing for the less privileged. Thank you to everyone who supported and still supporting the Foundation. God bless you."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians shared mixed reactions to the video

bobrisky222:

"Awww dis is beautiful ."

bensonokonkwo:

"Awwww This is beautiful❤️"

philchizymodel_realtor:

"You no de shame. You stopped by. Are you supposed to stop by if everything was fine? Stopping by means you are not fully with her. If you are fully with her, you wouldn't call yourself a stopperby. Take full responsibility of your home and stop stopping by."

goodness74192:

"Am I the only who's seeing that she feels uncomfortable . Anyway Shaa, every Mallam with him own kettle."

akosuamarfowaa:

"May does not look happy with you around though."

honorinenchang:

"Online in-laws will not like this. I know them."

doreen.cindy:

"Yes one and only wife.. but you will still collect from inlaws if you go back to Judy.. pack all your things from Enugu and go back to Lagos and bond with your family it will be joy to your kids when waking up and seeing their father everyday not father who visits them like a relative ."

chukwu.emeka1:

"But the wife is not doing as if he see you. Are you sure you are not forcing yourself to impress us we the online in-laws?"

official_syliva:

"This woman no send you one beat take or you leave it "

Anita Joseph and members of May Edochie’s inner circle throw her surprise birthday bash

It is always a great feeling to have close friends and loved ones around when celebrating different milestones in one's life.

May Edochie recently witnessed that feeling as she turned a year older. The beautiful first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently turned a year older, and her close friends and pals were on hand to make sure it was a worthy experience for her.

During the celebration, Anita Joseph said she was a member of May's Inner Circle of friends as they presented her a cheque worth millions of her naira as her birthday gift.

Source: Legit.ng