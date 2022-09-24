One of the Psquare brothers, Peter Okoye, took to social media to address a controversial issue about his personality '

The singer who has formed the habit of kissing his female fans during performances has come out to hit out at people criticising the act

He noted that he has not only been sharing kisses on stage but also other valuables, and his family members are cool with it.

Nigerians have shared mixed reactions to his revelation, most of them continued their criticism of the unbelievable act of bonding with fans

Ace Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has been in the news for kissing his female fans while performing for them in videos.

Most of his fans have been coming for him for the unbelievable act, and he has sensationally addressed them.

Mr P reacts to kissing fans during performance. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The several hits maker noted that it is not only kissing that he shares with his fans as he also shares some valuable things with them.

According to him:

"On stage! I throw my clothes, shoes, and even throw good and passionate kisses. No one from my family is complaining. Why e dey pain you?"

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Peter Okoye's tweet

Social media users have reacted differently to Peter Okoye's reactions to kissing his female fans during performances.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sir_eltee:

"Good and passionate kiss? Keep disrespecting your wife ‍♂️ You can have a great performance without all of that!"

Im_sheila00:

"E pain us cause we are your online in-laws."

Tobilobarh_:

"If his wife had some craziness in her brain ! He won’t dare!"

Pwesshy22_:

"God, I don’t want to marry a celebrity cuz I too jealous oo."

maduabibijoy:

"Wow, u for talk say u no no watin u dey do bcos u been dey high ,it wld have been a better excuse."

im_sheila00:

"To me this is absolutely bad kissing a total stranger not knowing her personal hygiene, like that so them exchange saliva too bad."

Married Peter Okoye romantically kisses random lady at show

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Mr P received backlash in the online community following a video from the PSquare world tour.

The clip captured the moment he leaned into an excited female fan during the middle of a performance and locked lips with her.

Several social media users noted that he took things too far with others suggesting that he doesn’t respect his wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye.

