An extra-ordinary man turned himself into a living statue much to the admiration of members of the public

Most amazing however was that his dog joined him on stage as he presented his performance randomly in a street

Instagram users who have seen the video has expressed deep admiration and satisfaction after watching it

A man has been hailed for the skilful way he turned himself into a living statue.

With amazing artistic body work, the man stands in the street looking like a built statue.

His artistry and the attitude of his dog has excited many people. Photo credit: @Newsflare.

Source: Instagram

In one of his viral videos re-shared on Instagram by @ladbible, the man and his dog rendered the nice performance.

He held his dog in his arm and gave it a perk as the pet relaxed without motion on his shoulder.

Instagram users are awed by the man's skills especially how he is able to freeze and look like a statue.

His dog too got much admiration and encomiums with many suggesting that it should win the Oscars.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@himani_goyal693 said:

"He's enjoying life."

@sour_20000 commented:

"Give him a leading role in titanic 2."

@cocktailsmandurah said:

"‘All day cuddles?” he says, sign me up Dad!"

@patrickquinnbelfast said:

"And the Oscar goes to."

@itsnotalex.jr reactedd:

"Doggo earning more tips than the guy

