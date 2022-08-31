Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has clocked a new age on August 31, 2022, and he celebrated in a special way

The socialite made sure to rock a number of outfits including one that made him look like a butterfly just like his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh did in 2021

Taking to his page, Bob posted the photos and bragged about being a real life Barbie doll as fans congratulated him

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is in the news again over one of his outfits for his birthday celebration.

The socialite clocked a new age on August 31, 2022, and in his usual manner, made sure to pepper his haters online with beautiful photos.

Bobrisky had noted earlier that he would be rocking 20 looks for his big day. The crossdresser however stood out with one of his butterfly themed outfits.

Bobrisky rocks butterfly look in birthday photos like Tonto. Photos: @bobrisky222, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The celeb appeared to borrow a leaf from his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh, who had also rocked a similar butterfly look in 2021.

See Tonto’s photos below:

For Bob’s birthday, the crossdresser rocked a purple coloured butterfly outfit that was decorated with shiny stones and more. He also wore a pair of fishnets with little butterflies attached to them.

Not stopping there, Bobrisky took to his caption to brag and noted that he is a real life Barbie. In his words:

“Your real life Barbie ”

See his photo below:

Internet users gush over Bobrisky’s butterfly outfit for his birthday

Congratulatory messages started to pour in from fans as they gushed over the socialite’s outfit for his birthday. Read some comments below:

Tokemakinwa:

“Osheyyyyyyy mommy of Lagos.”

Thelagospaparazzi:

“Our mommy.”

Sotair_living:

“So pretty.”

Preddy_gracey:

“Nahhhh!!!!!This is stunning ”

Kaoneteledimo:

“Beauty Queen ❤️”

Lov___maye:

“This Tinkerbell dressing not Barbie smh.”

Mercyjay9:

“Now you’re talking ”

Abissola_:

“Ahann! E no easy .”

Your_bigbaby_:

“OMO when you said dis year outfit is going to be totally different and hot you meant it cause wt*f every outfit deserves an award .”

Nice one.

Bobrisky marks birthday in shimmering silver look

It is D-day and Bobrisky came through on his promise to deliver glam and fabulous looks for his birthday.

The popular crossdresser, real name Idris Okuneye, turned a year older and has taken to social media to celebrate with some stylish looks.

He sported a red dress featuring an exposed corset bodice in the first look. In an outdoor shoot, he posed in the sequin number by a white car.

