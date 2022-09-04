Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, recently celebrated his birthday on a beach and it caused an online buzz

In a video making the rounds, the socialite was seen being sprayed cash by Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus

Eniola hit the crossdresser in the chest with bundles of money as she showed him love and fans have reacted to the clip

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, was one of the celebrity guests present at crossdresser Bobrisky’s birthday party.

The controversial socialite had his party on a beach and some popular personalities graced the event.

In a video posted on Bobrisky’s page, Eniola Badmus was seen showing him love on the dance floor.

Eniola Badmus makes it rain bundles of cash on Bobrisky's birthday. Photos: @bobrisky222

The actress joined the celebrant and made money rain on him. Rather than throw the cash into the air, the film star hit Bobrisky with several bundles of cash on his chest as she partied with him.

The celebrant also seemed very pleased as he hugged the cash tightly to his chest while continuing to dance.

See the video below:

Internet users react as Eniola Badmus sprays Bobrisky bundles of cash on birthday

Not long after the video was posted, a number of netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Read some of their reactions below:

Robertson_can_ice:

“Friends like thisss”

Barbieluxury:

“Is his money they are spraying him ”

J613_777:

“In this life just have good friends with money ”

diamond_bitcoin_exchange:

“Wetin this guy Dey always celebrate biko”

james_cartier_:

“Cash out season you like free money with your long nose .”

hee_tunu:

“Go use m pay ur debts.”

iam_maryarn:

“Bob must be a good person. For people to be turning up for her like this.”

fabulous_money_:

“Hapi birthday snr man ❤️.”

Interesting.

Fans react to low turnout of guests at Bobrisky's beach birthday party

Bobrisky is in the news again after he threw a big party to celebrate his birthday. The socialite clocked a new age on August 31, 2022, and to, mark it he had a party on a beach.

In Bobrisky’s usual manner, he organised an over the top event outdoors but it appears not a lot of people graced the occasion going by videos making the rounds.

In several clips that surfaced online, the guests at the party venue were sparse and the place looked almost empty.

