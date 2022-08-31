Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his birthday

Popularly known as Bobrisky, the effeminate social media star had been dropping photos hours before his birthday

In his most recent photo, the crossdresser posed in a red corset dress, followed by another one in silver

It is D-day and Bobrisky is coming through on his promise to deliver glam and fabulous looks for his birthday.

The popular crossdresser, real name Idris Okuneye, turned a year older and has taken to social media to celebrate with some stylish looks.

He sported a red dress featuring an exposed corset bodice in the first look. In an outdoor shoot, he posed in the sequin number by a white car.

In the second look and the one released on the main day, Bobrisky dazzled in a floor-length silver dress with exaggerated sleeves. He had his hair packed in an updo.

Check out the two looks below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The crossdresser turned a year older. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

African royal glamour: Regina Daniels celebrates son as he clocks 2 months with new photos

In other news, actress Regina Daniels celebrates every milestone regarding her family with glamour and style. Of course, it comes easy when you're a successful actress and the wife of a billionaire.

The Nollywood star recently took to social media to share some photos in honour of her youngest son, Kharl, who turned two months old.

The proud mother of two took to her Instagram page to share photos from a recent shoot which saw her sporting a blue ankara print maxi dress while her little princes donned matching looks with royal sashes.

Fashion for kids: 10 adorable outfits Toyin Lawani's daughter Eleora rocked for her 1st birthday

On August 26, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire had cause to celebrate as her youngest child, Eleora, turned one.

For her birthday shoot, the designer made sure to bring out the inner fashionista in little Eleora who sported different adorable and glamourous attires in honour of her new age.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all the fabulous and adorable outfits little Eleora wore for her shoot.

Source: Legit.ng