Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, recently clocked a new age and he decided to throw a lavish party

The socialite held the occasion on a beach and videos from the event have gone viral on the internet

Fans were quick to notice that the party venue looked almost empty with just a few guests in sight and they commented on it

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is in the news again after he threw a big party to celebrate his birthday.

The socialite clocked a new age on August 31, 2022, and to, mark it he had a party on a beach.

In Bobrisky’s usual manner, he organised an over the top event outdoors but it appears not a lot of people graced the occasion going by videos making the rounds.

Bobrisky's almost emoty birthday venue causes stir. Photos: @ashmusy, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In several clips that surfaced online, the guests at the party venue were sparse and the place looked almost empty.

Despite what appeared to be a low turnout of people, great attention was paid to the party decoration as everywhere lit up beautifully.

See video of the almost empty party venue below:

Internet users react to low turnout of guests at Bobrisky’s birthday party

Not long after videos from Bobrisky’s birthday party made the rounds, internet users commented on why there was a low turnout of guests. Read some of their comments below:

Dovies_naturals:

“ he don fight everybody”

Bammy_hairmpire:

“It’s how he’s loosing relevance for me.”

Rocky91love:

“People are getting extremely tired of his lies by now .”

sugarbaby_mimi126:

“People wey suppose come he don use fight and debt chase them imagine say e no fight papaya I know say that one go don shake body go there.”

capry_sunn:

“dem don runidris wan use style finish dere money.”

victoriascollection20:

“No wonder his/her Snapchat is very dry”

babytigerrr__:

“Empty seats everywhere .”

Merit__marcus:

“Birthday party goes wrong ”

bu*tt__enhancer:

“money when he for use follow up smh too much of everything is bad people are getting tired already ”

ada_firstlady:

“My own be say after ur party make any vendor no drag oooo”

bosignature:

“Na wa o must you do birthday party every year .”

Hmm.

Bobrisky rocks butterfly look for birthday just like ex-bestie Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is in the news again over one of his outfits for his birthday celebration.

The socialite clocked a new age and in his usual manner, made sure to pepper his haters online with beautiful photos.

Bobrisky had noted earlier that he would be rocking 20 looks for his big day. The crossdresser however stood out with one of his butterfly themed outfits.

The celeb appeared to borrow a leaf from his ex-bestie, Tonto Dikeh, who had also rocked a similar butterfly look in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng