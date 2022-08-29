Nigerian music producer, Dr Amir, had an exclusive chat with Legit.ng to reflected on his career so far and the chalenges he has faced so far

Music producer Dr Amir who previously work as an in-house producer of the 5Star Music record label spoke about the ambition and career during an interview with Legit.ng.

The young produer shared his experience working with the label, his new adventure, getting his professional name among other interesting topics.

When asked how it felt like working with 5Star Music he said:

"It was quite a rollercoaster but in all, it was a defining moment for me working with Kcee and the 5 star team. Amazing times we had in the studio and off studio. in the studio we could go for days working while trying to get the music we were making sound right especially when it was full house which will have myself, DelB, Harrysong, Skiibii, Soso and sometimes Emoney too drops by to even make it more interesting. and it's also while I was working with them I got the name "Dr Amir".

When asked what made him left the label, Dr Amir stated that:

"I left 5star music for a lot of reasons but majorly was because of the dispute amongst its members at that time."

On what his biggest challenge was as a music producer he said:

"My biggest challenge was the large difference in ratio between financial income as against the amount of work done and I mean I'm not even referring to the amount of time and work making these records, I'm talking about the amount of records published at against the financial rewards of such transactions."

Dr Amir futher spoke about the narrative that music producers are not appreciated in this part of the world:

"Well, I will like to say that narrative is subjective to where we are looking at that issue from but will like to be specific with my answer and I will out rightly call the media out for also creating the avenue for this narrative to be true and I will explain.

However, how music producers can be under-appreciated, the media have little or no platform which shines enough light on producers to feel appreciated in an industry that already doesn't work in our favour.

First, for me, there is the factor of "lesser purchase of music" from this side of the world which can be attributed to the economy, so there's not so much revenue to be shared as against our colleges in developed countries where they buy music. More often the media shine all the light on the artist with the goldchain whom is actually just one person out of the whole arcade of geniuses behind the hits, this makes the fans never bothered nor to even care about the guys behind the scene which will always leave the creatives feeling under appreciated and never celebrated.

He further nother tht he would been a cryto trader if he wasn't a music producer but he will be doing it abroad where the practice is suppoted.

On what makes him unique from other producers, he said:

"My motivation comes from my background and as such music was all I had to become or make something out of myself in life so my dedication to making music is second to none. I stay grounded and very informed which has helped in evolutonizing the sounds I create, for every season I'm here with that touch. it's safe to say I'm timeless with the sound.."

He also declared that he is excited about what the future holds and he is hoping get to the peak of music production business.

The the biggest hit he produced, Dr Amir noted that:

"I have 2 records I consider to be the biggest hits I have produced one is "Reggae blues" by Harrysong ft Olamide, Kcee, iyanya & orezi.

two is "Kwanguwaru" by Harmonize ft diamond platinumz, this record have a controversial twist to it but that's not a matter for today but yea biggest records I have produced and every records i have produced are all inspired by the dedication I have for my music. between I have a new ep Out titled "A DANGEROUS AFFAIR " pls listen, share and spread the word especially if you have a budding artist as a friend or family member, I have riddims in it that allows you to record on if finding a beat to work with is ever a problem. Thank you and God bless.

