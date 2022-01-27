Nigerian singer Harrysong got his followers talking after a post he made about his frenemies online

The Reggae Blues crooner noted that those that pretend to love him actually make him go far in his career

Harrysong then urged his fans to keep streaming his song as it's trending on various social media platforms

Harrysong has given a shout-out to his frenemies as he noted that they are the ones that keep him pushing for more.

The singer stated that he wouldn't have achieved as much as he did if not for people like that. According to him, the constant push of hate, envy, and jealousy motivate him.

Singer Harrysong sends a message to his haters.

Source: Instagram

The father of one then begged such people not to stop, adding that he needs more of their stupidity and empty backbiting venoms.

According to him, he knows they are working hard to see him fail but he is also a rock that is hard to crack.

Read his full post below:

Nigerians react

iamlizberg:

"Confirm King maker no doubt."

instanaijapro_hub:

"Hahahah."

instanaijapro_hub:

"Mr Song you don come again."

ameboh9ja:

"This one na shading oooo."

lovedekey:

"Keep giving it to us back to back."

shivam121587:

"That's the spirit."

Harrysong and his baby

The Nigerian music star was proud to receive his baby girl, Daviva who returned to the country with her mother from Malta. Harrysong's wife gave birth to the baby in Malta and he had the great opportunity of carrying his bundle of joy for the first time.

The Better Pikin crooner shared the emotional moment on his Instagram page and announced that he will be having a visitation day for baby Daviva.

Nigerians reacted to Harrysong carrying his baby and they showered the father and daughter with lovely words.

Harrysong surprises couple

A Nigerian couple got the shock of their lives when singer Harrysong showed up at their wedding ceremony to surprise them with a free performance.

In the video, the couple were asked to turn their back at their guests. The MC then announced that singer Harrysong was around. It didn't look like the couple believed the MC until they were asked to face their guests again.

The bride's mouth dropped open as she looked in amazement at Harrysong. She couldn't believe that the MC didn't joke with the announcement. The groom was also spotted smiling as he stood close to his wife.

