Veteran Nigerian musician King Sunny Ade and his son, Ademola Adegeye aka Emperor, have warmed the hearts of Nigerians in the online community following a public exchange between them.

The Grammy-nominated musician was performing at an event when his son, Emperor, arrived at the same venue.

Interestingly, KSA took a moment to specially recognise the young man who is equally charting a course for himself in the music industry.

Infusing Yoruba anecdotes into his music, the juju legend pointedly submitted that people cannot harbor angst against a child who takes after his father.

He went on to let guests at the event know that Emperor is his biological son who has also chosen to pursue a career in music.

Surprisingly, KSA called his progeny on stage and handed over the microphone for him to continue the music performance.

I had deep emotions as my father watched me perform - Emperor Adegeye

"The feeling is phenomenal," KSA's son, Emperor Adegeye, said as he explained what the public acknowledgement from his father means to him.

"I see my dad as a legend and King. Only God has the heart of a king, so God made that moment happen for me. I feel honoured, humbled and fulfilled as I am an answered prayer. On that particular day, I had deep emotions with me s my father smiled when I sang with my band."

Addressing critics who are of the opinion that he would always remain in KSA's shadows, the father of one maintained that people are free to say what they want.

For Emperor, the words of men have no bearing on what God has planned for him.

"Anyone has the right to say what they think or feel but it can never determine where I am or where I will be...Firstly, I'm the son of the most-high GOD before he made me a son to King sunny Ade, so therefore only GOD knows my place in this world..."

"I see myself as a spaceship heading for the moon and while travelling against gravity, I will shed some parts off—which are the hearsay and so on. So more work, discipline, humility and creativity with God'S help... I do say and will always say with God all things are possible."

Emperor who continues to grow a reputation for performing KSA's songs disclosed that he has the iconic musician's rights to do so. He, however, maintained that he also has his own compositions that fans are in love with.

"I'm only privileged to sing KSA songs because I have his rights to do that, and I'll say this is also a thing of pride to the Adegeye family. I'm grounded in evergreen songs, which is why my compositions are delivered with the modern vibe and creativity of my present generation. I sing my own songs which blow my fans, and KSA fans away, and that gives me JOY.

"Besides omo ti ekun ba bi, eku ni jo (The cub of a lion will always be a lion)"

People feel I should be more than or exactly like my father

Emperor who officially started his music career a few years ago admitted that he has gotten a lot of support from the industry but not without ample challenges.

"As a son of a music legend, people feel I should be exactly or more than my dad upon first meet or at events. People also expect that I should be on the same level as him musically, financially and creatively. However, I don't let the pressure weigh me down because I believe there is a place for growth. My dad has spent 55 years on stage while I'm only a few years old on stage."

The rising juju musician also said he runs to God when he is faced with obstacles.

"When challenges come in various forms, especially in my career, I do not let them get to me. Rather, I take them to God in prayer immediately."

Hiphop artists have welcomed me with open arms

Answering a question about when fans should expect an album, Emperor urged them to stay patient, adding that whatever is worth doing at all should be done well.

He, however, disclosed that collaborations and efforts are underway, especially with musicians in the hip-hop scene.

"The truth is, a lot of work is going on underground and not only in the juju genre. I'm a versatile ariste that brings a modern feel to juju music. I'll be working with a lot of musicians from my generation as well. In fact, they have always welcomed me with open arms. I'll say there are great musicians who are working with my team."

Emperor extended his appreciation to fans and loved ones who have stayed with him on the journey so far.

"Shout out to my brand managers, and everyone I've had the opportunity to work with. I'm also thankful to my Empire Band, and my son...I love you My Gs."

