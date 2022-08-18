Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye who is also known as Mr P gets dirty with an internet troll during a recent back and forth on Twitter

The troll had slammed Mr P online for owning a house and properties abroad, something he usually criticises Nigerian politicians for

The troll also challenged the singer to rather acquire such properties in his hometown in Anambra state instead of investing abroad

Nigerian singer and a half of the famous music duo Peter Okoye of the P-Square recently got aggressive with a troll online after he was criticised for owning properties abroad.

Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, is a steadfast popular supporter of Peter Obi's presidential ambition. He has been active online, discussing politics and canvassing support for his candidate over the last few months.

However, this decision to make his support of the Obidient movement public has opened him up to constant criticisms and disputes with many people online.

The most recent disagreement he's been involved with happened after a troll slammed him for acquiring properties abroad instead of investing such money back in his home state.

The troll reacting to a video shared by the singer on his Twitter handle said Mr P was no different to the politicians he usually criticises.

Okoye, who is quite popular online to enjoy dishing out a good dose of "vawulence", took offence to this comment and clapped back. First, he noted that he should never be compared to a politician because he isn't a public office holder.

Peter also noted that whatever money he spends, he earned legitimately and honestly from his hard work.

He then gave a list of things Nigerian politicians usually do with public funds while noting that the troll needs serious deliverance for coming to his page to insult him while constantly praising his oppressors.

Read Peter Okoye's reply to the troll's statement below:

"I am an International and Established Artiste! I am not a public office holder! I can decide to own a house in any parts of the world with my hard earned money! U can continue waiting to collect 5k in February! While we are on a world tour selling out!"

Also, see below some of the reactions the posts stirred online:

@edom4real82:

"But we too dey go your paid showss and stream your music all over the plantform, you make money through us,.. are you not the same with Tax collectors. are you not tge same with politicials.. you're also a public worker."

@nanayemi:

"We done get new vice for our Vawulence department. We de dish give dem wotowoto, no time."

@MediaSardauna:

"They are even praising their oppressor, saying that Tinubu build Lagos when actually it's Lagos that build Tinubu."

@iam_chidozie:

"Enjoy ur hard earn money."

Peter Okoye of the P-Square group, also known as Mr P, recently came for some Nigerian graduates who are jobless but still go on social media to defend the politicians who made them jobless in the first place.

He shared a post on Twitter that spoke about a jobless Nigerian who managed to buy a smartphone and uses the same smartphone to defend the people who made him jobless on social media.

In his caption to the photo, Mr P used the Sick and Thumbs Down emojis to express how he felt about the post.

