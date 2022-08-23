A young lady has gone online to share her experience as a resident in Canada and what she has had to face

According to her, she was never prepared for how very lonely it would become living in the foreign country

Despite the loneliness abroad, she is happy that life is easier with cheap transport and the ability to make more money

A young Nigerian lady living in Canada has made a video to show both the advantages and disadvantages of living in Canada.

She said that there are many things people never told her when she was relocating to the foreign country.

The lady said that studying and working is very hard. Photo source: TikTok/@phildivina

Source: UGC

Life is still easier in Canada

The woman said that living in Canada makes one very lonely, and being a student while earning is difficult. Despite those, she revealed that transportation is cheap and the ability to earn big is assured.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In response to one of her comments on the video, she said:

"It’s Lonely and sometimes (everday) I cry. But money must be made. I came all the way to have a better life."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with over 19,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

samuel_ukoha said:

"You see how she talked about canada and being lonely but never discouraged anyone from coming over. that's how it's meant to be."

Otunba_Musty said:

"Abeg try dey include how much its cost you guys make we top dey save money to jaapa abeg."

Vennesha Drummond Sc said:

"Its very great here in Canada I got married live here over 2 years love Canada."

ekemoney25 said:

"I Dey come there asap ….my visa Dey on processing,I pray to God make e work."

Kenny Taiwo asked:

"What's the least amount someone must have in bank account before beginning the processing of this?"

She replied:

"If you’re going for school your bank statement must have the whole amount it will take you to graduate."

Marry before relocating abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman used a video on TikTok to talk about why Nigerians planning on relocating abroad should first get married. She went ahead to say that life in the UK is easier for couples than for single people.

According to her, when a person comes to the foreign country with their spouse, they already have someone that could complement them.

The lady said that in the case of a couple, they can both work and study while they support each other.

Source: Legit.ng