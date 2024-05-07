A pure water seller who went viral after getting an aggregate score of 309 in the UTME 2024 has broken his silence

The brilliant boy was promised a scholarship to the university if he scored above 300 and he achieved the remarkable feat

Speaking on his exam success, the boy said he created a study group with his classmates who also got high scores in the examination

A hawker who sells sachet water had earlier gone viral after scoring 309 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In an update, the brilliant boy, Ugwu Chibuzo Augustus, shared the secret to his examination success.

Pure water hawker breaks silence after securing scholarship Photo credit: @winexviv/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Ugwu reportedly dropped out of school two years ago to hustle in the streets and make ends meet.

Pure water hawker created a study group

However, an X user @winexviv who shared the story via the platform revealed that he had convinced the young boy to join his JAMB prep program.

He promised the boy that he would be given a scholarship if he got above 300 in the 2024 UTME.

The smart boy rose up to the challenge and got an aggregate of 309 after taking his studies seriously.

Speaking on his exam success, Ugwu told Winexviv that he created a study group for serious minded students who wanted to score above 300.

These science students who agreed to be part of the group also performed well in the 2024 UTME.

Winexviv wrote:

“Interestingly some of the students who did well in science said that Chibuzo usually stays back to explain further to them what was taught in class before he leaves for the day to sell pure water.

"He also created a study group with his classmates where he coaches them on weekends, and all of them scored really high. The group comprised of those who were desperately determined to score above 300 and get the scholarship. They became close friends and studied together always.”

See the post below:

Reactions as pure water seller breaks silence

Netizens applauded the young boy in the comments section for his determination to ace the 2024 UTME.

@Localman_001 reacted:

“This is massive. Is it possible to get a blueprint of what you have done, I need to replicate this ingenuity?”

@UmideO said:

“He must be preserve by all means. He will make a great professor one day. Thank you sir.”

@A4Rosenje reacted;

“Pls sir how can we relocate these educational and academic revolution all over Nigeria?”

@EdemaSamb said:

“I don't think you know the gravity of what you're doing. The lives you've touched and how important you've made them believe in themselves. God bless you sir.”

@Ifeadikanne said:

“The gems always found in the rough.”

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called out a young boy in his street who was always playing football instead of reading for JAMB exams.

The boy checked his result and he got an aggregate of 121 with only 9 marks in English language.

Source: Legit.ng