A mother from Kitengela has been hailed on social media for offering "employment contracts" to her two sons aged six and nine

Six-year-old Shawn will be in charge of collecting eggs while Ryan, nine, has been tasked with watering the farm

Kimoi Jerotich told Kenyan well read media, TUKO.co.ke, that the idea is to make the youngsters learn responsibility and savings from an early age

Kimoi Jerotich, a mother of three has tickled netizens after offering letters of employment to two of her children.

In the letters that have since gone viral on social media, Jerotich contracts the two youngsters Shawn and Ryan on a three-year period.

Kimoi Jerotich (l) is a Human Resource Manager by profession. On the right is one of the letters she wrote. Photos: Kimoi Jerotich.

Moulding them for the future

During an interview with widely read Kenyan media TUKO.co.ke's Hillary Lisimba, the Human Resource Manager explained that she made the decision because she wants to mould the future generation early.

According to her, the boys have been doing chores but adding a motivational part of it by offering remuneration will make them understand that money is earned.

"I also want them to realise that we can have our own eggs here at home without necessarily buying them from other farmers," she noted.

Jerotich added that, by so doing, she is trying to inculcate a saving culture in them as part of the agreement is that the cash earned will be sent to the bank.

Contract to be renewed after 3 years

Perhaps, the most interesting aspect of the contract is that it is subject to renewal after three years based on how they will have performed.

"In three years the one who is nine will be 12 and the other one will have turned nine, so even the terms will change," she continued.

Jerotich further revealed that the arrangement started a while back only that it had not been documented.

Apparently, she started them on probation and was paying KSh 20 (N70.29), which was increased by KSh 10 (N35.14) after the period elapsed.

"You should have seen how happy they were when they came to remind me that it was their pay day," she recalled.

According to the terms of the letter, the contracts will be renewed after three years. Photo: Kimoi Jerotich.

Lastborn will also be contracted when she turns 5

The bigger picture, she says, is that the youngsters may not understand investments yet but the documents will one day be a source of reference for them.

Being that she is in HR, she also plans to write a Curriculum Vitae for each of them so that by the time they are going for the first interview they will not be green to the job market.

She hopes that more parents will emulate the same idea so that every family brings up a generation of responsible people.

"That way, if my son marries someone's daughter tomorrow each of them will have something tangible to brung to the table, which is good for the future," she said.

Jerotich also revealed that she has a two-year-old who will also be offered a contract with her own role when she hits five years.

