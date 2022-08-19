A Twitter use has lauded Nigerian music star Olamide for his effort towards helping the youth attain their dreams

Olamide is the brain behind some of the talents in the music industry, including the currently trending singer Asake

Many fans and followers of the YBNL label boss couldn’t but agree with the statement as many continue to shower him with praise

Nigerian music star Olamide has been trending on social media for the past few days owing to some artists' achievements being signed to his YBNL label.

Fireboy DML and Asake, two leading Nigerian singers, have been trending on social media over a video of their recent collaboration Bandana, which is doing well.

Fans hail Olamide. Credit: @olamide @akanke_esho(Twitter)

Source: Instagram

To make it even more interesting, Asake went on to share a picture of his first house as a landlord months after Olamide signed him.

A Twitter user identified as has now lauded Olamide as she listed said the singer has been helping the youths that the government.

Sharing pictures of Fireboy’s and Asake's first houses under Olamide, the Twitter user wrote:

"Fireboy bought his first house under YBNL, Asake bought his first house under YBNL, Olamide has been helping the youths than our so-called government.”

See the tweet below:

Fans hail Olamide

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the music star, see them below:

bigmills20:

"Na Olamide Dey help them sing ."

djmemphis:

"Na small gen fireboy dey use for this mission?"

integrity:

"Olamide sure pass some people papa."

blackboydest1:

"We're he go for buy am before nor deal them run rubbish this tweet is not needed as if he nor they gain from their head."

Asake opens up on how Olamide took his career to the next level

Popular singer Asake a.k.a. Mr Money is the latest music artiste who has made it to fame, thanks to Olamide.

Asake joined the likes of Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, among others who, through Olamide, made it to fame.

The singer, who Olamide signed to his Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBN) label in February 2022, has nothing but good words to say about his boss.

Asake, who disclosed he used to hustle for bed space in a recent statement via his Twitter handle, noted that Olamide changed his life.

Source: Legit.ng