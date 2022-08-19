Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently took to social media to celebrate fellow music star, Asake’s recent feat

The YBNL star recently bought himself a big house and Davido joined many others to celebrate him online

The DMW boss thanked God as he reacted in awe to the good news, a gesture which got more Nigerians talking

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently had an interesting reaction to fellow singer, Asake, buying a new house.

On August 18, 2022, the news made the rounds that the YBNL star had bought himself a mansion.

The news was met with widespread celebration on social media from fans, considering that he is relatively new to fame.

Davido reacts to news of Asake's mansion. Photos: @davido, @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Davido was one of the many people who were pleased with the good news, and he also took to social media to celebrate.

Taking to his Instagram story, the DMW boss posted a photo of Asake in front of the new house and gave all the glory to God.

Davido had an emotional reaction to the news, and he wrote:

“Mehn God is good….”

See the post below:

Internet users speak on Davido’s reaction to Asake’s mansion

A number of social media users were pleased with Davido for showing love to his fellow artiste. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Cyindy_blink:

“Davido is always supportive ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Keverson145:

“Nobody knows davido missed out on signing Asake… but I’m sure it’s all love between them.”

Igwe_dbanj:

“Happy Soul.”

Josephikenna7:

“The purest soul in the whole world wide industry.”

Ogebillions_:

“Awww .”

Nice one.

Fan lists YBNL stars who bought houses under Olamide

Nigerian music star Olamide has been trending on social media for the past few days owing to some artists' achievements being signed to his YBNL label.

Fireboy DML and Asake, two leading Nigerian singers, have been trending on social media over a video of their recent collaboration Bandana, which is doing well.

To make it even more interesting, Asake went on to share a picture of his first house as a landlord months after Olamide signed him.

A Twitter user lauded Olamide as she said the singer has been helping the youths than the government.

