Two Nigerian twins shared a video on TikTok to discuss the major challenges they faced for being identical

The sisters stated that people often asked them obvious questions about their identity and compared their choices

They also complained about sharing their birthdays, gifts, and falling sick at the same time in the viral video

A video of two young Nigerian sisters listing five unexpected disadvantages of being identical twins has generated reactions online.

The twins, who posted the video on TikTok via their handle @kay19121, explained that contrary to what many people think, being twins is not completely perfect.

Two sisters who are also identical twins has listed disadvantages of being a twin. Photo credit: @kay19121/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian twins shares downside of being identical

In the viral video, the twin sisters stated the five downsides from being asked some obvious questions by people, to sharing birthdays every single year.

Below is a list of the points the twins gave out:

People constantly asked obvious questions about whether they were twins. They often fell sick together, almost at the same time. People compared them too much despite having different personalities. They were expected to dress alike because they were identical twins. They had to share birthdays, gifts, and attention every year.

One of the sisters said:

"If Kehinde is sick, I have to be preparing my sick bed down. Because, what do you mean somebody has to be sick before me? Kehinde is sick, I know my own is already coming like that."

She added:

"We literally have to share our presents, the birthday spotlight, the birthday cake. because sometimes my friend literally will say, 'I don't have money for the two of you, so I cannot buy for any of you.' What do you mean? What do you mean? I will share with her, buy for me."

Watch the detailed breakdown in the video below:

Reactions as twins speaks about being identical

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the twins' post below:

Tatiana_456 said:

"People have siblings that look alike, so I think it is okay to ask if you are twins."

tayelolu said:

"I am so jealous of same gender twins and identical twins."

justasksaffi said:

"I met two sisters that looked exactly alike 1 year gap, NOT twins. so i think it's totally normal to ask."

Lady welcomes twins after 12 years marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian couple celebrated as they welcomed a set of twins after waiting for many years in their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng