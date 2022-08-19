Mavin Boss and music producer Don Jazzy has hailed singer Asake for his doggedness and his consistency after he dropped another prospective hit track – Terminator

Don Jazzy, who took to his Twitter page to praise the YBNL star, jocularly teased him, saying he was already number one but wanted to "collect number one pro max" with his new track

His tweet, however, stirred a lot of reactions on Twitter as his followers also agreed with him that Asake was doing well and breaking boundaries

Popular Nigerian music producer and Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, Michael Collins, better known as Don Jazzy, has praised YBNL's act Asake for his consistency over time.

Asake, who is currently number on several music charts in the country with his songs, dropped another prospective banger – Terminator, which has got everyone talking.

Don Jazzy hails Asake.

Source: Instagram

The singer was the talk of the town recently after the video for Fireboy's Bandana on which he was featured dropped.

His displays in the video got everyone talking, and he was trending online. However, while everyone was still talking about him, he dropped his anticipated track Terminator, which is also expected to be a hit.

Reacting to Asake's consistency and tenacity, Don Jazzy took to his verified Twitter page as he jocularly asked him if he wanted to "collect number one pro max", having maintained the number one spot for a long time now.

He wrote:

"Person Dey number one already come drop terminator. Na Number 1 pro max you want collect be that o."

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy's tweet about Asake

IamDannyKizz:

"Really amazing to see how far afrobeat artistes have come."

Iam_empire1:

"To be honest this award belongs to asake, every single was a hit back to back, from sungba to Terminator, koni da fun iyalaya anybody! I don write am down incase headies do werey give star maggi ."

EnergyNla:

"Before person go sleep wakeup Asake dun break another record ."

Dexygreat:

"Lol asake is on some kinda mad trips tbh!"

_onyebuchii:

"Asake is good definitely but it will in his interest if the hypes don't get to him, I haven't listened to the Terminator but I should believe it's good just like his past songs, hope he twists his sound a little though, just like he did in bandana."

Asake on how Olamide took his career to another level

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Asake, who is currently blazing hot, joined the long list of singers Olamide has helped push into the spotlight.

Asake has nothing but good things to speak about the YBNL label boss as he revealed that a single call from Olamide changed his life.

The statement has stirred emotions from many fans and followers of the veteran singer as they applauded him for the effort.

Source: Legit.ng