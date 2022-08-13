Musician Femi Kuti has taken to social media to address Peter Obi supporters who have attacked him over recent comments he made about their candidate

Kuti explained that he never described them as ‘zombies’ as claimed, adding that he only distanced himself from being ‘obedient’

The iconic musician equally made it clear that he doesn’t intend to support any of the top presidential candidates

Top musician Femi Kuti in a recent Instagram video post has addressed supporters of Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who have been on his case.

Kuti disclosed that he got tons of threats against his family members and the supporters equally threatened to burn the Afrikan Shrine, simply because he allegedly tagged them as ‘zombies’.

Femi Kuti speaks up as Peter Obi supporters come after him, family. Photo: @femiakuti/@peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

The musician made it clear that all he did was come out to distance himself from the ‘obedient’ tag and give a clear context of what he meant.

“I’m too angry, I’m too sad and depressed to be ‘obedient’. How can anyone come up with that term? How can you be obedient? Me I can’t be obedient in this country. End SARS, Killings…,” Kuti explained.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, being obedient simply means being told what to do without putting up any restraints.

Kuti added that he equally mentioned the relationship between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Obi, and how they would have remained close pals if things panned out the way they wanted.

He categorically stated that he never referred to Obi’s supporters as 'zombies', but only distanced himself from the presidential candidate’s popular tagline.

The multiple Grammy-nominated musician also made it clear that he has never supported any political candidate and doesn’t intend to do so for Obi, Atiku and Bola Tinubu.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

filmusiclips said:

"Definitely has a point. Every individual has a right to make a choice. Why threaten him and his Family. He is entitled to have his opinion. See you in Paris with Made Kuti. Blessings."

t__bosun said:

"You say fact!! But Nigerians will always Fall for new trap all the time,"

muyiwa_ola said:

"Obedient in this case means orderliness. If Nigeria achieves that that would be milestone. I however think you're absolutely right on having your opinions."

vincethecommander said:

"Uncle no mind all those online warriors jare, how you go de come for Femi kuti of all people? Abi ori n ta yin ni?"

dellings4k said:

"They want everyone to think the way they think and dance to their tune, if you don't they attack you. It's some kind of dictator mentality. Not different from the attitude of the current regime."

hypertek147 said:

"Shoki you owe no one this explanation. Let them come in thousand to burn the shrine first. Bunch of blind obituary followers."

Reno Omokri on Tinubu, Atiku and Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a prominent PDP stalwart and ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, urged Nigerians not to hate themselves because of politicians.

Omokri argued that the politicians will not hate themselves because of Nigerians and that Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi will congratulate whoever wins among them.

The former presidential aide cited 2011 and 2015 when many supporters of Jonathan and Buhari supporters kill themselves while the duo are still at peace with each other.

Source: Legit.ng