Popular Nigerian music star Yemi Alade has dropped a tip for females to identify any guy lying to them

The Nigerian singer, in her statement, said any guy who licks his lip before speaking to them is probably lying

Yemi Alade’s ideology has stirred different reactions from her fans and followers, who have taken to her comment section to react

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Yemi Alade is making headlines over a dating tip she shared with her fellow females.

In a short statement via her social media timeline, the music star said any guy who licks his lips before speaking to them is probably lying.

Yemi Alade shares cute pics.

Source: Instagram

Sharing some lovely pictures via her page, Yemi Alade wrote:

“If e Licks his lips before speaking to you ...he is probably lying ⚠️.”

See her post below:

Fans react to Yemi Alade’s dating tip

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from some of the singer’s fans and followers, see them below:

ismeeddy:

"Thank God say you put probably."

atabisco237:

"heart you but no cap I’m that caption."

iamjinial:

"Tell me about it."

andcheal:

"What If I bring my tongue out a little bit and moves it up and down before saying A WORD @yemialade ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

Yemi Alade reportedly denied Canadian visa over fears she might not leave

One of Nigeria’s most talented singers and songwriters, Yemi Alade, was in the news after a report went viral claiming she was denied a visa to perform in Canada.

The report claimed the denial was due to fears that the Nigerian singer might not leave the country.

A report via Le Devoir, which is a French-language newspaper published in Montreal and distributed in Quebec and throughout Canada, disclosed that the afro-pop superstar will be unable to perform at the Festival International Nuits d’Afrique’s final closing concert on Sunday.

Suzanne Rousseau, the festival co-founder, in a statement, said the visa denial was due to “financial reasons, and for fears that the group wouldn’t leave Canada,” as he lamented that the process of applying for a visitor’s visa has been difficult for “at least five years.”

