Nigerian activist, Bisi Alimi, has now waded into the trending topic of 2baba and Annie Idibia’s marriage

Rumours recently made the rounds that the singer had allegedly gotten another lady pregnant making her his new baby mama

In reaction to the news, Alimi advised people to stop pitying Annie as he described her as an enabler

Popular Nigerian LGBT activist, Bisi Alimi, has now taken to social media to share his thoughts on the trending 2baba and Annie Idibia gist.

Just recently, reports went viral claiming that the singer had now allegedly welcomed an eight child after getting another lady pregnant.

Taking to his official Instagram story, Alimi shared his opinion and advised people to stop pitying Annie.

Bisi Alimi calls Annie Idibia an enabler. Photos: @bisialimi, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

According to him, the actress is an enabler and people like 2baba need people like her to balance things out.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his words:

“Annie Idibia is an enabler, stop having pity for her. Men like TuFace need women like Annie to make the puzzle complete. Goodluck to them both.”

See the screenshot of his post below:

Bisi Alimi tells Nigerians to stop pitying Annie Idibia. Photo: @bisialimi

Source: Instagram

Internet users speak on Bisi Alimi’s reaction to Annie and 2baba’s relationship

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

Preshhhhxxo:

"He is 100% correct I said on Twitter annie hates herself and 2face knows that so he is using it to his advantage‍♀️such a pity! She will never learn until something bad bad happens."

Olamscatering:

"100% The truth."

Nnenna_aldo:

"But he didn’t lie. Marriage these days is no longer a sign of love …half of them are troubled."

Urhoboworldwide_:

"But how is this any one's business?? She already signed been his wife till De@ttt do them part."

Pichafreak:

"Agreed what you allow is what will continue."

Nenejones_esq:

"You don’t tell a grown woman what to do. If she’s happy there, let her stay there. She signed up for this."

Lizzyofthelord:

"The ladies still getting pregnant for tuface is even my own issue,if no be say we dey form perfect online, must u born???"

Symply_amiyyah:

"When you always forgive, they’d take you for granted because they know you’ll forgive no matter what they’ve done."

Hmm.

Get a vasectomy - Nigerians tell 2baba

Innocent Idibia aka 2baba caused a big buzz on social media after rumours made the rounds that he was now a father of eight.

These rumours gained grounds online after 2baba penned down a heartfelt apology note to his wife, Annie, and to his family for embarrassing them.

A number of fans went on social media to advise the singer to prevent future pregnancies by getting a vasectomy.

Source: Legit.ng