Actor Yul Edochie couldn’t contain his excitement as he took to Instagram letting fans know that he recently flew with Anambra governor, Charles Soludo

The actor said the governor commended him immensely and also mentioned that his favourite movie of him (Edochie) is The Billionaires

Many were seen in the comment section with mixed reactions to a video of Edochie and the governor at the airport

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently met Anambra governor, Charles Soludo, one-on-one and he couldn’t contain his excitement.

Apparently, the governor and movie star flew together and he (Edochie) was quick to take advantage of the rare opportunity.

Yul Edochie meets Governor Soludo. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

A video shared on his page captured the moment he got the governor to speak on camera as they both made their way out of the airport.

In his caption, Edochie mentioned that the governor commended him immensely for his achievements in the Nigerian movie industry.

Edochie also got the chance to know the best movie production that the Anambra governor has watched.

“I didn’t know his favorite movie of mine is THE BILLIONAIRES. And his favorite line in the movie is ‘Unu amaro kamsi kwado’. It cracks him up anytime he hears it. Easy going man. Correct Man.Thank you Sir for the words of encouragement. Truly appreciated,” the actor wrote.

See post below:

Social media users react

u.c_4322 said:

"But why the governor come do face like person wey no dey interested at all for all the stories?"

bebema567 said:

"As you can see the governor is been courteous trying to get away as fast as he could, don’t want to be seen with a moraless / childish man like you."

evangel246 said:

"You just dey whine this man but deep down he knows he’s not working at all ."

wearznclothingsbynasa said:

"His Excellency seem uninterested ."

josephesther858 said:

"This could be u as governor of ur State..... But tatata from Jezebel Judy Austin destroy ur dream.... May Elohim deliver u from their coven."

