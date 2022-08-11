A prominent PDP stalwart and ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has urged Nigerians not to hate themselves because of politicians

Omokri argued that the politicians will not hate themselves because of Nigerians and that Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi will congratulate whoever wins among them

The former presidential aide cited 2011 and 2015 when many supporters of Jonathan and Buhari supporters kill themselves while the duo are still at peace with each other

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has cautioned political supporters against hating each other while their preferred candidates in the 2023 elections support each other.

Omokri explained that what happened between former President Goodluck Jonathan and incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari made many Nigerians kill themselves while the duo were at peace with each other, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi "Don't Hate Themselves on Your Behalf", Influential PDP Stalwart Tells Supporters

Source: Facebook

The ex-presidential aide said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, will congratulate him themselves after the election.

He stressed that this does not exclude the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, adding that they will congratulate whoever wins among them.

Omokri said this in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter on Thursday, August 11.

He said, "those on whose behalf you are hating, don’t hate themselves on your behalf! Relate and do not hate!” Omokri said.

