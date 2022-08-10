Nigerian singer 2baba Innocent Idibia recently got people talking after reports made the rounds that he allegedly welcomed an 8th child with a banker

The reports trended after the music star penned down a heartfelt apology to his wife, Annie, for embarrassing her

After the rumours of a new child went viral, internet users advised the music star to get a vasectomy to prevent future pregnancies

Popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba has caused a big buzz on social media after rumours made the rounds that he is now a father of eight.

According to the reports, the music star has allegedly fathered an eight child with a banker.

These rumours gained grounds online after 2baba penned down a heartfelt apology note to his wife, Annie, and to his family for embarrassing them.

2baba advised to get vasectomy after rumours of him allegedly welcoming 8th child with banker. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Internet users advise 2baba to get a vasectomy

2baba had been dubbed ‘Father Abraham’ by fans, caused quite a stir over the rumours of an eight child.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A number of them went on social media to advise the singer to prevent future pregnancies by getting a vasectomy.

According to them, getting one could have stopped him from embarrassing his family. See their posts below:

Internet users react to news of 2baba allegedly fathering another child with banker

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

Psomadina:

“Irresponsibility at its peak..from the married man to the women who sleep with him! My goodness! How can you have such low esteem of yourself. One mistake is enough to forgive..what is this???”

Somtohchukwu_:

“And to think that I even felt emotional while reading that yesterday .”

Sanyaolufunmilayo_o:

“I rebuke this kind of trauma from someone you called your husband I feel for her.”

Heyitzpearl:

“Only God knows how many STDs this woman go dey treat. God abeg o .”

Simdamsel:

“Someone should check on Annie .”

Jane_dominic1:

“Annie go don get std tire Sha ‍♀️‍♀️ hurting someone and writing g full script like you don’t know what you doing ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Vanessah_xo_:

“Wo, all the best fun yin ooo.”

Queenpere24:

“It is the madam's post for me, you guys cannot understand their love yeye.”

Kanoel_fabrics:

“I really don't want to believe this. I think its a stunt for his new track.”

Youaintsteph.xx:

“Annie should just divorce, he even told her he loved her but he got someone else pregnant .”

Hmm.

Nigerians blast May Yul-Edochie over her reaction to 2baba's apology to Annie

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie’s troubled relationship with his first wife, May, has continued to get people talking after the mother of four reacted to 2baba and Annie’s union.

Just recently, 2baba went online to apologise to his wife Annie with a heartfelt note and May took to the comment section to react.

The actor’s wife gushed over the apology note and even described it as being sweet. Her take on the matter made people tackle her over her troubled marriage with Yul.

Source: Legit.ng