Controversial Nigerian preacher, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo aka Mummy GO, caused an online buzz for the umpteenth time over her interesting message in church.

A video recently made the rounds online of the pastor talking about top singer Wizkid and his many fans.

In the viral clip, Mummy GO blasted Wizkid and his fans and even called them Satan worshippers.

Mummy GO blasts Wizkid and his fans. Photos: @wizkidnews, @yankohboy

According to the preacher, some people cannot sleep at night without listening to Wizkid but their parents are somewhere busy praying for the Holy Spirit to fall on them.

She laughed at the idea and added that they should be expecting bulldog spirit instead.

In the video, a presentation was then displayed on a projector where series of photos of the singer with tattoos on his body and him smoking was displayed.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as ‘Mummy GO’ blasts Wizkid and his fans

A number of internet users found the video amusing and they shared their funny reactions. Read some of their comments below:

Dc_renzi:

“Does this woman even listen to sweet me by Wizkid x bnxn ?”

Kamsiayo:

“Mummy GO dey drop am wotowoto but she no, know say her daughter be FC MACHALA .”

Mytimeloading___:

“That he is smoking part na big point for them .”

Anselm_slemz:

“Da woman na sha Angel for nigeriab lyk she never sin before.”

Emmans_4k_:

“She never listen to essence.”

Aa___isha:

“Naira Marley wa nko o.”

Oluwatobi0008:

“Where this woman take find those picture ? ”

Sammie_richie1:

“Wait! Shey those attending her church are under mummy G.O spell nhi,, none of them ja nhi she just dey give them back to back and dem dey look like otondo.”

Hmm.

BBNaija's Cross reacts to Mummy GO's video

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star from the Shine Ya Eye edition, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, better known as Cross, has reacted to a viral video of the popular Mummy G.O.

Cross in a post shared on Twitter, reacted to the video of Mummy G.O slamming BBNaija fans. She said any Christian who votes for Big Brother Naija housemates is a fool.

The clergywoman then further averred in the video that the voice of Big Brother on the show is no one else but Lucifer.

