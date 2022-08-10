Legendary Nigerian singer, 2Baba Idibia got people talking when reports that he has impregnated another woman emerged online

The singer allegedly expecting another child with a banker, hence is the reason for a public apology to his wife, Annie Idibia

If the reports are true, the woman will be the fourth person to have children with 2Baba, Nigerians expressed their concerns for his marriage

Veteran singer, 2Baba Idibia recently got in the news when he shared a public apology to his beloved wife, Annie Idibia and his family for not being a good father and vowed to turn a new leaf.

Reports circulating on social media have it that the singer's apology was tendered because another woman who is said to be a banker is pregnant for him

2Baba allegedly impregnates another woman. Credit: @annieidibia1 @official2baba

Fans of the singer are surprised about the report despite having multiple children out of wedlock which is making his marriage get into the news constantly.

Check out a post about the rumoured pregnancy below:

Nigerians react to reports of 2Baba's new pregnancy allegations

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the reports that the legendary singer expecting another child.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Zara_chiii:

"2baba should be Davido’s mentor like this two just Dey get pikin everywhere lol in btw Annie Dey try."

Iam_sandrah:

"Annie should continue crying in silence since she’s trying to prove a perfect marriage to us wey no even send i feel so bad for her.. May God see her through."

Amanda__smithz:

"After all the renewing of vows still went ahead to repeat the same mistake for the 100th time."

Opeoluwa_o:

"Omoooo...I even thought 2face has calmed down."

Officially_bennyita:

"It’s really embarrassing!! Annie will feel soo terrible is she not enough for you?! Wetin you still de find now."

2Baba declares he has stopped impregnating women

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba seemed fed up with controversies around his baby mamas and marital life.

The singer made an important announcement to ladies who might fancy the prospects of him impregnating them.

He declared that he has retired from his old ways of impregnating women and he is now innocent. Nigerians reacted to his comments.

