Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy West, recently raised reactions over his comment on internet fraud aka ‘Yahoo Yahoo’

Taking to social media, the young man asked what internet fraud is compared to government looting and noted that people should be grateful

Sammy explained further by saying that the crime rate would have tripled than what it is now if not for Yahoo

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy West, has made it into the news after his tweet on how people should be grateful for Yahoo Yahoo went viral.

Taking to his Twitter page, the youngster suggested that Yahoo was nothing compared to government looting.

He went ahead to ask people if they had imagined what the country will be like if there was no means to survive.

Regina Daniels' brother Sammy West says people should be grateful for Yahoo Yahoo. Photos: @sir.sammywest

According to him, the country would become a war zone with robbery and kidnap because even the police and other force men will resign.

See his tweet below:

Not stopping there, Sammy explained further in a post on his Instagram story where he noted that his point is that the people deserve a better government than the one they were getting.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Sammy West explains further on his statement about Yahoo. Photos: @sir.sammywest

Nigerians react as Sammy West tells people to be grateful for Yahoo

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Soniagallaxy:

“Keep quiet.”

Nellyb72:

“It’s already a war zone sadly...so you better don’t justify the act!”

Omareine:

“Yahoo boy don drop motivation .”

Afrodancefreak_kaycee:

“So in essence what point are you making .”

Callmedamy:

“Pele special adviser .”

Niji_darling:

“Until Efcc jam you .”

Mseroticaa:

“And now you're on EFCC's watch list. You talk too much. ”

_lily_among_thorns_:

“Yahoo boy don drop quote.”

Dashing_diishes11:

“No be by force to tweet.”

Hajar_pastries:

“Even though you are trying your best to make some senses, you are still saying nonsense. If you still prove you are right, you are still wrong. ”

Misschidel:

“Criminal don drop quote.”

Wendy_adamma:

“We should be grateful because you are distributing money from yahoo? I blame the government.”

