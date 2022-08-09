Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, recently came under fire over her reaction to 2baba’s apology to his wife, Annie

2baba had penned down a touching note to Annie where he apologised for messing things up and May gushed over it

However, a number of online users sighted May’s comment and had a lot of things to say about it

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie’s troubled relationship with his first wife, May, has continued to get people talking after the mother of four reacted to 2baba and Annie’s union.

Just recently, 2baba went online to apologise to his wife Annie with a heartfelt note and May took to the comment section to react.

May Edochie slammed for reacting to 2baba's apology to Annie. Photos: @mayyuledochie, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

See 2baba’s post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The actor’s wife gushed over the apology note and even described it as being sweet. Her take on the matter made people tackle her over her troubled marriage with Yul.

May’s comment reads:

“Awwww! So sweet ❤️❤️❤️.”

It is no longer news that May and Yul fell out after the actor welcomed a child with an actress and got married to her.

Nigerians react to May’s comment on 2baba’s apology to Annie

Not long after May posted her comment, it drew a series of reactions from Nigerians with some of them bashing her and telling her to go back to her husband. Read what some of them had to say below:

Swit_dinma:

“@mayyuledochie so sweet bah @annieidibia1 stood with her husband all through the trial period but in your own case, you kept ridiculing your husband anywhere they are bashing him.”

Blessingetum:

“@linda.sugar.annabel She is very loved but she's beginning to let the devil completely into her home.It is painful,very very painful but she has to forgive and move on.Heaven and Earth knows she's the original ordained wife and they will fight for her.I love May but go back and take your man back.”

Mummy_chizaram:

“@swit_dinma if it's a woman that did what yul did, will you tell yul to shield his home. Women are women's problem honestly. Always making excuses for men's bad behaviours.”

Mizkay_:

“@swit_dinma when your own husband marries another woman and you find out on social media you can clap for him... and 2baba didn’t pregnant any woman while married to Annie... he had all her kids before marring Annie... she already knows what’s embracing on before her marriage to 2baba so comparing 2baba and yul is on a different note.... if you want to compare compare Yul and Ned.”

Vickyomon1:

“@mayyuledochie please forgive your husband know marriage is perfect since is not a matter of violence please forgive him do not leave your home or husband for that lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️@mayyuledochie.”

Ellatoms_beauty:

“@mayyuledochie Yul eyes will soon be clear , will be back to you begging on his knees very soon .. that infatuation he thinks is love for that adigboroja Judith will soon fade off ..”

Charlesonyi8:

“@mayyuledochie am surprised you wrote this. And you are everywhere supporting those harlots and single mothers that are jumping from one bed to another each time they abuse your husband. My dear have sense and know that nothing good to still come out from those women wey de drag ur husband. Nothing pass family and nothing pass togetherness. He has wronged you yes but my dear forgive him and always support your husband@Yul Edochie.”

Charlesonyi8:

“@mayyuledochie No marriage is perfect at all. Even you have your own bad sides too. So focus and build ur home. You have beautiful kids they need you and also need there father biko. I love the Edochies for life❤️.”

Freida_sensation:

“@mayyuledochie instead of u to handle your marriage wit maturity u dey online dey follow online aproko dem dey clap for u blindly u dey dance the dance cause na yul be greatest sinner people when get problems full body dey ginger u.”

Iam_dennisgreat:

“@mayyuledochie my dear May please anytime oga Yul begs for forgiveness, please forgive and forget. Don't allow this evil people on social media planning evil against ur marriage especially those single sisters who are ready to become 10th wife to yul to put wrong ideas inside ur head. Please .”

Ogu_chima:

“@mayyuledochie if you like no get sense.... All this online in-law wey never chop bellefull dey clap for you and you're listening to them, Anya saakwaa gi ooo. We all know that yul offended you but you have to forgive him and accept him back. Don't allow Judy to take your husband.”

Hmm.

2baba's son inducted as social prefect

Nino Idibia, 2baba’s son with former partner Sunmbo Adeoye, was recently celebrated by his mother and stepfather following an impressive achievement.

The singer’s baby mama took to Instagram announcing that Nino was inducted into his first leadership role as social prefect in his school.

The proud mum pointed out her confidence in the values that have been instilled in Nino despite “horrible things” trending among young minds in the country.

Source: Legit.ng