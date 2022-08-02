American superstar, Chris Brown has on several occasions proved that he loved the Nigerian sound and Afrobeats

He has aligned with a couple of Nigerian singers over the years and worked with some of them to drop hit tracks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the Nigerian musicians who have worked with the American singer and together, they made hits

If there is one American artist who loves Afrobeat so much, it is definitely Chris Brown many people have even clamoured that he should have got his Nigerian passport by now.

The singer's music has over the years sounded more like an Afrobeat tune and he relates with a couple of Nigerian superstars.

Chris' vibes whenever he worked with a Nigerian artist are next to none, Legit.ng takes a look at

1. Davido

Davido has a record of being the Nigerian artist with the most collaboration with Chris Brown.

The two have released three songs together, namely, Blow Your Mind, Shopping Spree and Nobody Has to Know.

Davido seemed to connect well with Chris Brown despite the singer aligning with Wizkid first. Check teaser of one of their songs below.

2. Wizkid

Wizkid and Chris Brown have been friends for a while but the had to wait till the American singer released his latest album before they could work together on a song.

Chris announced that Wizkid will be on his Breezy album earlier in the year.

The American released a dance video to the song titled Call Me Everyday.

Watch the video below:

3. Rema

Mavin Records star, Rema is another Nigerian singer who has worked with Chris Brown.

The duo released Time N Affection together earlier in the year and fans loved their vibes and chemistry.

Chris Brown and Rema have performed the song together on stage to the excitement of the crowd who attened their concert.

4. Lojay and Sarz

Lojay and music producers engaged the services of Chris Brown to drop a hit titled Monalisa.

The American singer brought out his best in the track as he showcased his Afrobeat credentials.

Watch the video below:

Who among these Nigerian stars have the best collabo with Chris Brown? We leave the fans to be the judge.

