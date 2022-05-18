American superstar, Chris Brown , sparked massive reactions online when he announced the artists that will feature on his upcoming new album

, Part of the stars that will be on Brown's project include Nigerian singer Wizkid and his fans gushed over the development

The US singer also announced the album title and the release date as fans look forward to the star-studded new project

Popular American singer, Chris Brown, listed the names of artists that will feature on his upcoming Breezy album.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel to mention the names one after the other and it is interesting to know that Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's name came first on his list.

Wizkid to feature on Chris Brown's new album. Credit: @wizkidayo @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Other stars that will be collaborating on the project include, Yung Bleu, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, BLXST, Anderson Paak, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez and EST Gee.

The album will be released on June 24, 2022, and fans are looking forward to the big day.

Check out how he announced Wizkid on the album below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid featuring on Chris Brown's new album

Nigerian music lovers especially the Wizkid FC have expressed their joy about their star boy featuring on Chris Brown's new Breezy album.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Jeffrey_wyatt77:

"Na Wizkid him first mentioned before the other artists o, you will know how big is Wizkid in Breezy eye's, no be today use money feature big artist, if you think say you popular for international let them come for featuring I'm proud to be a FC."

Parislovelyjojo:

"I’m proud of that boy Wiz."

Richard_rodney_richard:

"Star boy to the world… no be noise."

Rossyofnewyork:

"Na them dey come feature star boy! The other guy dey look for colab everywhere even for naija remix master cheap star."

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for Essence remix

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid during an interview revealed that he knew that his single with Tems, Essence was a magical hit.

Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber, jumped on the remix and it has gone on to win several awards as well as break records.

Wizkid disclosed that Bieber reached out to him and sent his verse after which they linked up together to perform.

Source: Legit.ng