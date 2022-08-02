American music star Chris Brown has cleared the air and set the records straight as it regards his conduct with fans

The music star, while responding to playful and extra cuddly photos from his meet and greet event, mentioned how he isn’t the type of celebrity to ignore fans

According to Breezy, he exists because these staunch supporters saw something in him, and for this reason, he plans to ride as hard for them

US singer Chris Brown is letting the world know that he intends to ride as hard for his staunch and dedicated fans just as they do for him.

Reacting to photos from his recent meet and greet event that sparked reactions online, Brown pointed out how he hasn’t had anything like that in seven years.

Chris Brown speaks about being nice to fans.

Source: Instagram

Some of the images that have made the rounds online captured Brown getting extra cuddly and playful with his female fans, Hotnewhiphop reports.

In an Instastory post, the singer mentioned how much he adores and appreciates his fans, and wants them to have cherished memories with him.

“I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate them. These are memories that will last with them forever,” he wrote.

The singer added that he isn’t the type of celebrity to treat his fans with contempt and disdain, especially since he has a career because of them.

Brown added that his supporters saw something in him that he never thought was possible, and he intends to repay them by riding hard for them.

Social media users react

organicmelanin_queen said:

"Period Christopher Genius move!! Can’t even be mad at it."

007shanny said:

"These fans gonna tell their grandkids that Chris is they grandpa."

too.authentic said:

"He told no lies! Lmao love the energy my boy was all in too."

_t.hendrix said:

"I want a to go to the concert just for the Meet And Greet."

forever.siri said:

"These pics are mad cute."

