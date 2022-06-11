American superstar, Chris Brown got social media buzzing when he released a dance video of his unreleased song with his Nigerian counterpart, Wizkid

In the video, Chris Brown showed lovely dance moves as Wizkid's verse was heard in the background of the snippet

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video and commended the Wizkid for working with the American on his upcoming album

A few weeks ago, American superstar, Chris Brown announced that Wizkid will be one of the artists that will feature on his upcoming Breezy album.

The song from the upcoming project set to be released on June 24, has got fans gushing after its teaser made it to the internet.

Chris Brown releases dance video of his collabo with Wizkid. Credit: @chrisbrownofficial @wizkidnews @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the teaser video, the American singer was seen dancing to the tune of the song Call Me Everyday featuring Wizkid, and the Starboy could be heard blessing the track with his lovely voice.

Watch the dance video below:

Nigerians react to Chris Brown's video

Social media users across the country have expressed their excitement listening to the snippet of Wizkid's verse on Chris Brown's track, most of them commended the singer and his musical prowess.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Olumidedavids:

"Wizzy unintentionally creating some sort of Genre - Afro RnB type of thing."

Amysbotanics:

"Sweet melody by my very own Machala."

Abjwholesalershub:

"you gat respect this wizkid mehnnn i love his music so much."

Vivian_porsche:

"Aswear, Chris Brown x Wizkid really take time arrange this maddt hit, Billboard needs to change their playlist."

Musicplug:

"Chris Brown would have enjoyed working with Star Boy, see move and vibes na. What a combo!"

Source: Legit.ng