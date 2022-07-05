A video of American superstar Chris Brown and Nigeria's Rema performing their hit single Time N Affection has got people talking online

The two singers vibed well as they thrilled their fans during the Afronation concert in Portugal recently

The video sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community as some of them talked about the recent influx of American singer's into the Nigerian market

Watching American superstar Chris Brown and Rema performing together on the same stage recently sparked different talking points online.

Rema joined Chris on stage during the Afronation festival in Portugal, and they both performed their hit song, Time N Affection.

Rema and Chris Brown perform together. Credit: @heisrema @officialhiptv @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

The crowd who witnessed their energetic performances screamed as they had a great time out with the singers.

Watch the video of their lovely performance below:

Nigerians react to video of Rema and Chris Brown's performance

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Chris Brown and Rema performing Time N Affection at the Afronation festival. Most of them commended the singers.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments. Read below:

A_mikun.d:

"Chris needs a special award, cus he has tried for us."

Iameric_armani:

"Nigeria keep helping America artist."

Xchuzin:

"Nigeria is taking over the world."

D_alexis_page:

"Chris Brown don sing with almost all the Naija artists oo, na only me remain."

Marksonisaac67:

"Not Chris Brown trying to promote his album by doing shows with Nigerians las las e Dey vex say dem Dey give e album negative reviews."

Keccfrancis:

"Chris breezy should just come for his Nigerian passport."

Mafinken_james:

"The confidence of this Rema dey burst my head I swear down nice one guys."

