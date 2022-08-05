Afrobeat sound continues to gain worldwide recognition, and Nigerian singers are at the forefront of it

Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber, has in recent times shown that he loved Nigerian sounds and music as he had had the course to work with some top artists in the country

In this article, Legit.ng take a look at the Nigerian singers who have had collaborative work with Justin Bieber

One of the Canadian singers who has proven that he loves Nigerian artists and sounds coming from the country is Justin Bieber.

Justin has over the years collaborated with a few Nigerian stars who together made hits and music fans across the world cannot but appreciate them.

Nigerians who have worked with Justin Bieber. Credit: @wizkidayo @justinbieber @burnaboygram.

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian stars who are worked with Justin Bieber in the last one year are listed below:

1. Burna Boy - Love by You

The Canadian star released his 6th albm last year titled Justice, he featured Nigeria's Burna Boy in one of the tracks titled Love by You.

Burna did excellently well on his fans and music lovers across the country commended him for the lovely work.

Listen to their collabo in Love by You below:

2. Wizkid and Tems

Wizkid and Tems got massive commendation for their hit single Essence off Wizzkid's Made in Lagos album.

The track rode on its success by engaging the services of Justin Bieber on its remix, the Canadian star thanked Wizkid for allowing him to feature on the song of the summer.

Justin blended well with Wizkid and Tems to give life to the Deluxe edition of Essence.

3. Omah Lay

Omah Lay emerged as the latest Nigerian singer to work with Justin Bieber as he featured him in his recent track titled Attention.

The love song had the two singer craving for attention from ladies and it is a favourite for music lovers.

Watch the video of Oma Lay's Attention below:

Justin Bieber shoots music video for his verse on Essence

Justin Bieber went all out to show support for Nigeria's Wizkid after jumping on the Essence remix.

Hours after he got fans excited by posting a teaser on his Instagram page, the singer returned with a music video specially shot for his verse on the Made in Lagos single.

Justin's show of support elicited different reactions from Nigerians with Wizkid's fans flooding his comments section.

