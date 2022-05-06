Fans of Nigerian singer Davido are sure that they will get yet another hit from him and American singer Chris Brown soon

The singers were seen in a video online with producer Kiddominant as they sang and danced to a tune

Davido and Chris took turns to drop lyrics to the beat as they tried to out-dance each other with different moves

Looks like Nigerian singer Davido and American superstar Chris Brown have linked up to give fans yet another amazing jam.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Davido was seen with Chris dropping lyrics to a beat by popular producer Kiddominant.

Davido's fans anticipate new song from him Photo credit: @davido/@tooexclisive_com

The singers tried to outdance each other and it was clear that they were having a great time in each other's company.

In 2019, Davido and Chris Brown released a song together, Blow My Mind, from Davido's A Good Time album.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video of Davido and Chris Brown

crd_liveth:

"E clear… can't wait… #30BG ❤️"

dodmost_:

"Ok Grammy way "

neyoarsenal:

"Lol another incoming flop "

___faruq:

"Make he feature another international artist Abeg "

xcelthehypeman:

"Lol when OBO said 10 years I never run down y’all thought it was cap? 30Bg"

olivertwist50:

"Another 1 from my 2 favorite artist for life "

edeke_edeke007:

"No one does it better."

andcheal:

"Kiddominant gallantly knows how to produce when its @davido singing likewise @shizzi ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

lincornbright:

"I pray it does not flop "

