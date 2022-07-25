One of the housemates of the new BBNaija Level Up season, Groovy, is already getting a celebrity supporter

Female entertainer, DJ Cuppy, suggested that she and Groovy might be twins as she declared interest in his campaign

The billionaire's daughter also called on her fans to cast their votes for the young man

One might think it is too early, but the game has begun, and housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season are already getting fanbases and recognitions.

Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy, is already going for Groovy as her favourite after pointing out that they might be twins.

DJ Cuppy picks Groovy as her favourite BBNaija Level Up housemate. Credit: @cuppymusic @dstvng

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter page to declare that:

"Pretty sure Groovy and I are twins #BBNaija."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She also commented on a post that announced Groovy as a housemate of the new season and called on her fans to cast their votes for him.

According to her:

"Cupcakes, you already KNOW who we’re voting for! #BBNaija #BBNaijaS7."

Check out DJ Cuppy's tweets about Groovy below:

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy's tweets

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of DJ Cuppy's tweets to share different opinions about her declaration of support for Groovy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Deborah_Scombel:

"As soon as I saw him I was like like. Cuppy has got a new buddy."

Call_me_Oladeji:

"Why❓ Because He's got Pinky Hair... Doings.."

Emykingofficial:

"Omo Cuppy has taken side in a jiffy."

Iretomiwaa_:

"If Cuppy says vote Groovy, then I'm voting Groovy!"

Flavour's baby mama Sandra hails sister Bella for getting into biggie's house

One of the new BBNaija Level Up contestants, Bella, has her two siblings strongly behind her.

Sandra, Bella's sister, who is also singer Flavour's baby mama, took to social media with a post gushing over her relentless spirit.

The reality star's brother, an actor, Chris, also introduced her to his fans, revealing that she is the best and baddest everyone will see. Nigerians reacted differently to their posts about Bella.

Source: Legit.ng