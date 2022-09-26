BBNaija Level Up season is gradually wrapping up with just a few days left until one housemate emerges as the winner

Over the weekend, nominated participants Sheggz, Hermes and Groovy were booted out of the house following their vote ranks

This leaves Phyna, Chichi, Daniella, Bella, Rachel, Bryaan, Chizzy and Adekunle as the last men standing in Biggie’s house

Every beginning has an end and this will soon be the case for the Level Up season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show.

The season which kicked off with over twenty housemates has seen the numbers drastically reduced with just a few housemates left to slug it out for Biggie’s N100 million grand prize.

Over the weekend, semi-finalists, Sheggz, Groovy and Hermes came to the end of their quest as they were booted out of the house.

The remaining contestants are now the official finalists of the season. Check them out below:

1. ChiChi

The BBNaija star spent weeks losing out from the Head of House (HOH) games but finally got lucky at the week it mattered most.

Chichi became the first finalist of the season after merging as second HOH, and she also had the opportunity of selecting other housemates to go on the ride with her.

Although known to have had her fair share of drama in the house, the exotic dancer definitely brought a lot to the table to keep her in the house.

2. Phyna

Weeks and weeks of nomination ensured that Phyna’s fan base got even more resilient and strategic in the way they voted for her to remain in the house.

Luckily, her fate was sealed after Lockdown roomie, Chichi, nominated her as a fellow housemate who deserves a spot in the finale.

Phyna served as a one-time HOH and there’s no denying that she easily became a top contender of the season, especially with her ‘situationship’ palava and Saturday night party dramas.

3. Bella

Nominated for possible eviction in the past weeks, housemates were completely shocked when Ebuka announced that Bella was safe and wouldn’t be leaving the house.

The young lady already got worried about her fan base weeks ago after the live audience kept screaming her name as the next housemate to be booted out of the house.

Bella also had all the right ingredients to be a contender for the season but her relationship with Sheggz didn’t let people see as much of her that they wanted. Anyway, she’s a finalist!

4. Adekunle

If other housemates boldly say they didn’t come into the house with a strategy, the same cannot be said of Adekunle.

From his first day in the house, Adekunle has remained calculative in his dealings and this had surely paid off by getting him a spot in the finale week. Will he emerge as the season’s winner? It remains to be seen.

5. Daniella

Easily the luckiest housemate of the season, Daniella’s head was moved off the chopping block after she managed to convince HOH Chichi for a spot in the finale.

Daniella said it times without numbers in the house that her days are numbered, so it’s as much of a shocker to her that she became a finalist.

She’ll most likely be leaving the house first on Sunday.

6. Bryaan

Just like his fellow Level 2 housemate, Phyna, Bryaan’s constant nomination equally played a role in helping his team and fan base get their head straight.

Every week that he was put up for nomination, they heavily invested in voting to keep him in the house and it’s nice to see that their efforts paid up.

Heck, there are speculations that the winner is between Bryaan and Phyna.

7 & 8 Chizzy and Rachel

The two aren’t exactly housemates or finalists per se, as viewers are still awaiting Biggie’s plan for them as riders.

There’s a strong possibility that they may be booted out of the house in the middle of the week before the finale show. Fingers crossed.

