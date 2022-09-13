Ideh Chukwuma Innocent, better known as Onesoul, got his followers talking when he shared videos of his recent experience in the US

The Nigerian filmmaker was making a delicious meal in his apartment in Washington, but it almost landed the neighbourhood in trouble

Onesoul was preparing smoked jollof rice and chicken, and an alarm was raised that alerted the firefighters to his house

Ace American-based Nigerian filmmaker, Onesoul sparked hilarious reactions when he shared videos of the moment he was preparing a smoky jollof rice and chicken in his apartment that almost put the entire neighbourhood in trouble.

Onesoul took to his Instagram page to share videos of the moment that got his neighbours so scared and alerted the attention of firefighters who came to his apartment in other to put out the fire.

Onesoul shares videos of his smoky jollof rice experience in US. Credit: @onesoulfilms

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker asked his followers to judge whether the stress was worth it as he shared a photo of the smoky jollof rice and chicken in the last slide of the post.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Onesoul's post

A number of Onesoul's followers dropped different comments about the attention-seeking smoky jollof rice and chicken.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nyore_xoxo:

"Totally worth is bruh."

Tosin_adeleye:

"As funny as it may look, this is how people should handle life matters in the real sense. I know a country where even if the fire start physically, they won’t have fuel to get to the house not to talk of water, then they will stretch hands to the fire and speak in tongues while watch the building burn down."

Missogabi:

"Next time just lay firewood outside and cook your jollof rice."

Source: Legit.ng